BJP Disciplinary Action: 27 Leaders Expelled for Defying Directives in Arunachal

Arunachal BJP expelled 27 leaders for contesting against official candidates in April elections. They had joined other parties or stood as independents.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-05-2024 20:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 20:29 IST
BJP Disciplinary Action: 27 Leaders Expelled for Defying Directives in Arunachal
The Arunachal BJP unit on Tuesday expelled 27 disgruntled party leaders who contested the April 19 elections in the state against the party's official candidates after being denied tickets. Party's state disciplinary action committee chairman Tarh Tarak said the leaders have been expelled for six years.

The expelled politicians had contested on the tickets of the National People's Party which Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma heads, the Nationalist Congress Party, the People's Party of Arunachal and as independent candidates.

Some of the prominent expelled leaders include Yeshi Tsewang, who contested from Dirang, Wangdi Dorjee Khirmey (Kalaktang), Tenzing Nimya Glow (Thrizino-Buragaon), Nabam Vivek (Doimukh), Mayu Taring (Palin), Dikto Yekar (Daporijo), Ajay Murtem (Raga), Taba Doni (Dumporijo) Gokar Basar (Basar) and Jarkar Gamlin.

