Maha: Gadkari awarded honorary Doctor of Science degree

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 07-07-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 07-07-2022 19:28 IST
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari was on Thursday conferred honorary degree of Doctor of Science (DSc) by Dr Panjabrao Deshmukh Krishi Vidhyapeeth in Maharashtra's Akola.

Governor and Chancellor of public universities Bhagat Singh Koshyari awarded the degree to the Union minister for road transport and highways at the 36th convocation ceremony of the university.

Former Vice Chancellor Dr Motilal Madan, VC Dr Vilas Bhale, registrar, deans of faculty, professors, teachers and graduating students were present on the occasion.

Graduates who received gold medals and other prizes were felicitated on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

