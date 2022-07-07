Another BJB College student alleges ragging

Another student of the prestigious BJB Autonomous College here on Thursday alleged ragging by seniors in the boys' hostel.

The allegation was made by a Plus-II second year student (Commerce stream) of BJB Junior College here. In a written complaint at Badagada police station, the alleged victim claimed his senior hostel inmates ragged him in front of faculty members. However, the faculty members did not protest the action of the accused seniors, he alleged.

The college authorities were not available for comment on the charges made by the Plus-II commerce student.

On July 2, a Plus-III first year girl student of the BJB College died by suicide after she was allegedly harassed by her seniors at ladies hostel. In the purported suicide note, she also mentioned about ragging by three students. The matter is under investigation.

In another incident, a student of the College of Basic Science and Humanities here had also alleged that his seniors assaulted him for refusing to pay them money for purchase of alcohol. However, the college authorities and police denied the charge and said that it was a stray case which took place outside the institute's premises.

Meanwhile, members of different student unions staged road blockade near the BJB College demanding justice for the Plus-III girl student who died by suicide. The deceased girl's mother also joined the agitators.

Based on the postmortem report, the police have confirmed death of the girl was due to asphyxia which was caused by hanging from a rope. The Commissionerate Police has sent the viscera sample to a laboratory for more tests.

The issue was raised in the Assembly and members cutting across party lines expressed concern over the suicide by the BJB Autonomous College student.

Minister of State for Home TK Behera in a statement in the Assembly said that the government has asked the police to undertake proper investigation into the matter.

The Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC) has also sought a report from the Commissionerate of Police after taking a suo motu cognizance on the death of the girl student.

