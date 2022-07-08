Left Menu

NMA recommends 2 sites connected to Ambedkar to be declared as monuments of national importance

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-07-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2022 19:48 IST
The National Monuments Authority (NMA) has recommended two sites associated with B R Ambedkar in Gujarat and Maharashtra to be declared as monuments of national importance.

The sites are the Sankalp Bhumi banyan tree campus in Vadodara in Gujarat where Ambedkar had taken a resolve to eradicate untouchability and Pratap Rao Bhosle High School in Satara in Maharashtra where he had received his primary education, according to a Culture Ministry statement.

The site in Vadodara is more than hundred years old and a witness to the beginning of social respect revolution heralded by Ambedkar, who is considered as the architect of India's Constitution.

The school in Satara, now under Zila Parishad, is in a dilapidated condition, it said.

These recommendations have been placed before Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal by the National Monuments Authority, according to the statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

