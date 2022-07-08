NMA recommends 2 sites connected to Ambedkar to be declared as monuments of national importance

The National Monuments Authority (NMA) has recommended two sites associated with B R Ambedkar in Gujarat and Maharashtra to be declared as monuments of national importance.

The sites are the Sankalp Bhumi banyan tree campus in Vadodara in Gujarat where Ambedkar had taken a resolve to eradicate untouchability and Pratap Rao Bhosle High School in Satara in Maharashtra where he had received his primary education, according to a Culture Ministry statement.

The site in Vadodara is more than hundred years old and a witness to the beginning of social respect revolution heralded by Ambedkar, who is considered as the architect of India's Constitution.

The school in Satara, now under Zila Parishad, is in a dilapidated condition, it said.

These recommendations have been placed before Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal by the National Monuments Authority, according to the statement.

