All stakeholders must come on board to resolve literacy crisis caused by Covid: Rajnath Singh

The literacy crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be solved by teachers alone and all stakeholders need to come on board to explore transformative solutions, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-07-2022 16:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2022 16:46 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The literacy crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic cannot be solved by teachers alone and all stakeholders need to come on board to explore transformative solutions, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday. Singh made the comments during the inaugural session of a two-day education summit on the theme ''A Paradigm Shift in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN): Making India Literate in Months, not Years''. ''It is high time to bring all the stakeholders to the same table to explore transformative solutions to the mammoth crises of foundational literacy and numeracy. Without strategic thinking and highly disruptive solutions, the literacy crises will continue to deepen. The children in class 3 today have not seen school till recently,'' Singh said. ''Children in grade 5 lost most of what they learned in grade 3 before the pandemic. Thus, the vast majority of children in primary grades need urgent support. We cannot leave it to the teachers alone to solve this major crisis. Entire communities need to be mobilized and all segments of society have to work in synergy. FLN needs to be treated as an emergency, and we need all hands on deck,'' he added.

According to UNICEF, over 70 percent of the 10-year-olds do not have the FLN skills after post-Covid-induced school closures.

''India needs highly disruptive solutions to bridge the learning gap. The traditional methods have grossly failed to develop the foundational skills even after five years of schooling,'' Singh said. During the first day of the summit, a book written by noted economist Sunita Gandhi titled ''Disruptive Literacy: A Roadmap for Urgent Global Action'' was also launched. The book highlights that major gains and breakthroughs are possible through three prongs -- a nationwide mass movement in which every stakeholder from the students to government officials needs to be involved at all levels like in the pulse polio campaign; government commitment to such a movement, and through transformative curriculum and processes of teaching and learning that allows young and old volunteers and all teachers to get involved.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

