Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor assumes additional charge of institute

Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University professor Gurmeet Singh on Wednesday assumed additional charge as Vice-Chancellor of the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.

Singh has been Vice-Chancellor of the university since November 2017 and assigned the additional charge by the Union Education Ministry, said a release from the Assistant Registrar of Pondicherry University K Mahesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)