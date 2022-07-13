Pondicherry University Vice-Chancellor assumes additional charge of institute
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-07-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 16:18 IST
- Country:
- India
Vice-Chancellor of Pondicherry University professor Gurmeet Singh on Wednesday assumed additional charge as Vice-Chancellor of the Gandhigram Rural Institute in Dindigul in neighbouring Tamil Nadu.
Singh has been Vice-Chancellor of the university since November 2017 and assigned the additional charge by the Union Education Ministry, said a release from the Assistant Registrar of Pondicherry University K Mahesh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Olympic medallist hockey player Varinder Singh dies
BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis mets Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Mumbai's Raj Bhavan after returning from New Delhi.
Newly-elected Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann tests Covid positive
India committed to 'Coastal Clean Seas Campaign' and to achieve complete ban on single-use plastics: Dr Jitendra Singh
Newly-elected Sangrur MP Simranjit Singh Mann tests Covid positive