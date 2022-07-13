Left Menu

Telangana govt extends holidays to edu institutions till July 16 due to rains

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-07-2022 18:14 IST | Created: 13-07-2022 18:14 IST
Telangana govt extends holidays to edu institutions till July 16 due to rains
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana government on Wednesday extended holidays to educational institutions in the state till July 16 in view of ongoing heavy rains.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, an official release said.

The state government had earlier declared holidays to academic institutions from July 11 to 13 due to the rains.

Low-lying areas were inundated and road links between villages suffered damage at several places in Telangana as heavy rains continued to lash the state on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

Researchers show effectiveness of migraine drugs in weight loss

 United States
2
MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

MP: Villagers capture crocodile insisting it swallowed boy bathing in river

 India
3
France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

France to cut nitrites in food after agency confirms cancer risk

 France
4
China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

China's surging hydropower is a boon for its climate goals, and energy bills

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022