Telangana govt extends holidays to edu institutions till July 16 due to rains

The Telangana government on Wednesday extended holidays to educational institutions in the state till July 16 in view of ongoing heavy rains.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao took a decision to this effect, an official release said.

The state government had earlier declared holidays to academic institutions from July 11 to 13 due to the rains.

Low-lying areas were inundated and road links between villages suffered damage at several places in Telangana as heavy rains continued to lash the state on Tuesday.

