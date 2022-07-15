Left Menu

Mamata says 'proud' as JU, Calcutta University bag top spots in NIRF rankings

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was proud that the Jadavpur University and Calcutta University bagged the top two spots among state-aided varsities in the NIRF India Rankings 2022.Education Minister Bratya Basu credited Banerjees visionary leadership for the achievement.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-07-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 16:09 IST
Mamata says 'proud' as JU, Calcutta University bag top spots in NIRF rankings
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she was proud that the Jadavpur University and Calcutta University bagged the top two spots among state-aided varsities in the NIRF India Rankings 2022.

Education Minister Bratya Basu credited Banerjee's ''visionary leadership'' for the achievement. ''Proud that, according to NIRF 2022 India Ranking, Jadavpur University, and Calcutta University are at first and second positions among all State aided Universities in India. Among colleges, St Xavier's is eighth in the country. Congratulations to our academic fraternity and students (sic),'' the chief minister tweeted.

In the overall university rankings, JU ranked fourth and Calcutta University ranked eighth. Last year, Calcutta University ranked fourth, while JU was at the eighth spot.

''Mamata Banerjee's visionary leadership speaks for itself once again,'' the education minister said.

Calcutta University vice-chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee told PTI that the rank was the result of consistent academic excellence of the faculty, students, and researchers.

''This rank will inspire us to strive better,'' she added.

Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) general secretary Partha Pratim Roy said it was a proud moment for the varsity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket fire; Cyprus launches first underwater archaeological park at the ancient port and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA in contact with SpaceX after booster rocket f...

 Global
2
Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

Brain inflammation may link Alzheimer's risk, sleep disturbance

 United States
3
NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the planet

NASA's Mars helicopter takes break as winter and dust season starts on the p...

 Global
4
Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

Farm labourer trampled to death by wild jumbo in Kerala

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

As natural disasters proliferate, insurance protection gap must shrink

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022