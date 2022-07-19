Global Virtual Education Summit 2022 to be held from August 12 to August 14, 2022

Hyderabad, Telangana, India (NewsVoir) Global Virtual Education Summit - 2022 is being organized by IN4OBE, USA - (International Network for Outcome Based Education) (IN4OBE) in collabration with Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad, The Regional India Chapter of IN4OBE. ​“The Global Virtual Education Summit-2022” Which Focuses on OBE (Outcome Based Education) Will Further Significantly Reinforce The Implementation of the NEP-2020 In India. NEP (National Education Policy) is all set to receive a further boost with the Global Virtual Education Summit - 2022 which is to feature from 12th to 14th August, 2022 being organized by IN4OBE - International Network for Outcome based Education, Global Virtual Education Summit - 2022 is being held in Collaboration with Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad. IN4OBE founded by Prof. William Spady, (a world famous sociologist, change leader and Alumnus Professor from Harvard University) is a team of highly dedicated researchers, leaders, and educators established in order to keep the flame of authentic Outcome Based Education burning throughout the world for a sixth decade. That visionary flame continues to empower every learner and leader within OBE’s reach to develop the skills and attributes that elevate humanity and its evolving future. IN4OBE is a corporate partner of the ACE, ASEE, AACSB, NSTA, NSA, IFEES, AMEE, EPSI and affiliate of several other prestigious regional and global organizations. IN4OBE, USA would be hosting the Summit virtually with 32000+ registered attendees from 100+ countries, 200+ presentations and 220+ amazing speakers using cutting edge web-based digital technology VIRTECH ® - INNOVATIVE brought to you by IN4OBE. The Summit aims to provide a venue for all stakeholders of education around the world to gather and exchange practical and insightful experiences responsive to educational concerns of all times that empower lifelong learners to become responsible stewards and leaders of a livable future. The Open Access Proceedings on Transforming Education and Empowering Learners publishes cutting-edge scholastic work in three tracks: 1. Humanities and Social Sciences (HSS) 2. Computing Engineering and Technology(CET), and 3. Physical and Medical Sciences (PMS) Three thematic areas in each track and their respective topics present diverse and comprehensive aspects for the presentation of the most relevant models, practices, and scholarly opinions at the Summit: 1. Models of learning – Moving from Principles to Practices 2. Organizational Change – Mitigating Limitations for capacity building 3. Transformational Education using Technology – Challenges and Benefits The IN4OBE Indian Chapter at Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad, is a technical Co-sponsor of the Summit. On Day 3 of the Summit, on August 14 2022 at 1:20 pm – 3:00 pm UTC-2 Hours’ Time Zone (India Time 10:50 pm - 12:30 am), an esteemed panel of OBE experts, edupreneurs and other key stakeholders will participate in an electrifying 90 minutes’ discussion titled, ‘Global Exchange – The Future of Education’. Following Indian dignitaries are expected to participate in the Summit: 1. Prof. Shri Anil SahashraBuddhe, Chairman, AICTE, New Delhi 2. Prof. Shri KK Agarwal, Chairman, NBA, New Delhi.

3. Prof. Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasagam, Former-president, Association of Indian Universities, New Delhi.

Press Meet: The Press meet organized on 18th July, at Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, Hyderabad, brought together several members of IN4OBE’s Indian Chapter and IN4OBE USA advisory board namely Dr. William Spady, Dr. Fong Mak, Dr.WajidHussain, Dr. Elias Sampa, Dr.LovellaDivinagracia, Mr. Des Collier, Mr.Touseef Ahmed, the Vice Chairman of Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology, Prof.NomaanMajeed, Associate Director, Lords Technology Business Incubator. Registration Link - in4obe.org.

