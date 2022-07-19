JNUSU alleges violation of reservation policies in hostel allotment, demands inquiry

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday alleged violation of reservation policies in the hostel allotment process in the varsity, saying hostels are not being allotted to SC/ST students on a priority basis.

The students' union demanded that Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) SC/ST/OBC Cell and Equal Opportunity Office immediately take note of the ''scuttling'' of reservation policies.

The process of allotment of hostels to undergraduate and postgraduate students is currently underway at the university.

The JNUSU claimed there are several ''discrepancies'' in the hostel allotment process.

The Dean of Students' (DoS) office, which is responsible for hostel allotment, has ''lost data of several students'' due to which students of the P1 (priority 1) category weren't allotted hostels and the P2 category hostel list is already out, it alleged.

Dean of Students Sudheer Pratap Singh did not respond to calls and texts from PTI.

''Hostels are not being allotted on a priority basis for SC/ST students and there are discrepancies in OBC reservations as well,'' the JNUSU said in a statement.

''DoS has lost data of several students due to which students of P1 category didn't get a hostel and P2 category hostel list is out. Such gross discrepancies and mismanagement only show the sheer apathy of the JNU administration on the issues concerning the student community (sic),'' it said.

The JNUSU demanded that the university administration immediately take corrective steps.

''Secondly, we also demand that the SC/ST/OBC Cell and the Equal Opportunity Office of the university immediately take note of the issue of the scuttling of reservation policies in hostel allotment and also a high-level inquiry committee be constituted to look into the discrepancies, flouting of reservation policies,'' the statement said.

