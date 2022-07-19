U.S. seizes $500,000 in ransom paid to North Korean hackers, official says

The United States has seized around $500,000 in ransom paid last year by a hospital in Kansas and others to North Korean cyber attackers, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday.

Monaco, speaking at a cybersecurity conference at Fordham University in New York, said authorities had returned the stolen funds to victims including the hospital and a medical center in Colorado.

