U.S. seizes $500,000 in ransom paid to North Korean hackers, official says

Reuters | New York | Updated: 19-07-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2022 19:07 IST
The United States has seized around $500,000 in ransom paid last year by a hospital in Kansas and others to North Korean cyber attackers, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said on Tuesday.

Monaco, speaking at a cybersecurity conference at Fordham University in New York, said authorities had returned the stolen funds to victims including the hospital and a medical center in Colorado.

