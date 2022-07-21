XSEED's landmark education conference set to cross 10,000 school leaders

Singapore headquartered education pioneer XSEED Education, has announced its annual XSEED Conference 2022, that brings together experts in education, school owners, principals, teachers and students, to discuss pragmatic ideas on how best to improve the quality of school education. This year's conference is themed - The Thinking Child: How Schools, Teachers and Students can succeed with the National Education Policy (NEP). The XSEED Conference is one of India's largest, with participation expected from more than 10,000 educators from schools across India in a hybrid format. The conference will be hosted at the Leela Ambience Hotel in Gurugram on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

The conference will feature international speakers, local thought leaders and experts, panels, live demonstrations, a networking lunch, and an unveiling of the latest XSEED innovations to drive learning in schools. Previously, the conference has attracted top notch thought and action leaders from India and abroad, including Howard Gardner, Research Professor of Cognition and Education at the Harvard Graduate School of Education; Peter Senge, an American scientist, teacher and director of the Center for Organizational Learning at the MIT Sloan School of Management; Vinita Bali who was most recently the CEO and MD of Britannia Industries; Gurcharan Das, an acclaimed author and former CEO of Procter and Gamble India and Ashish Dhawan, an Indian PE Investor turned philanthropist and the chairperson of Ashoka University, amongst many others, have spoken at past conferences. Over 25,000 school leaders and educators have attended over the years.

At this year's conference, the international keynote address will be delivered by Andreas Schleicher of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris, the world's foremost expert on school assessment. Mr. Schleicher is a globally-renowned educationist who has advised policymakers and school systems across the world and is most well-known for his role in driving the PISA global competency tests every 3 years in 800 countries. His address on ''How should we educate children in a world in which the kinds of things that are easy to teach and test have also become easy to digitise?'' is sure to strike a chord with educators who are adjusting to a new normal, both in terms of the digital acceleration that has happened during the pandemic and the policy recommendation.

The India keynote address on the National Education Policy will be delivered by Dr. Leena Wadia, who is a Senior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), one of India's premier, independent, public policy think tanks. She served as a member of the drafting committee for the National Education Policy (NEP), and continues to engage in research and policy advocacy on education.

In his annual XSEED address, Founder Ashish Rajpal will be sharing his insights and perspectives on Making the NEP a Power Source for Schools, Teachers, and Students. School leaders and teachers are sure to gain both inspiration and practical advice from the address, which is widely anticipated each year.

Commenting on the theme of the conference, Ashish Rajpal, Founder, XSEED Education said,''The reason we chose THE THINKING CHILD as this year's theme was to emphasize the opportunity presented by India's new National Education Policy. The policy, which has been welcomed for its progressive and research-based recommendations, emphasizes several important areas including enriching early childhood education, advancing experiential methodology, strengthening student skills & core concepts, furthering teacher development, and a revamped competency-based assessment system. However, we believe, ultimately its real promise is to unlock the potential of children by helping them become skilled, confident, and engaged thinkers who leave their schooling years better equipped to face the world. Our goal for the conference is to help educators unlock that potential in their schools and students.'' About XSEED EDUCATION XSEED Education is a Singapore-based education system that improves thinking skills and problem-solving skills in children thereby making them more confident and ready for the 21st-century workplace. Its flagship school program has reached close to two million children, upskilled, and certified over 100,000 teachers, in thousands of schools. In 2020, XSEED launched XSEED SuperTeacher, a first-of-a-kind fully loaded teaching & learning app for teachers that can be used in both physical and online classes. The World Innovation Summit in Education (WISE) & MIT's Legatum Center has featured XSEED among path-breaking global innovators in education.

For more information on XSEED Education, and the XSEED Conference – including to book seats, please visit www.xseededucation.com. For further information, please contact sg@xseededucation.com

