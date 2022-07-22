CBSE class 12 results: Girls outperform boys, over 92 pc candidates pass exam

Girls outshone boys in class 12 CBSE exam even as the overall pass percentage dipped from last year's 99.37 percent to 92.71 percent, officials said on Friday.

While last year the result was declared on basis of a special assessment scheme as exams could not be conducted due to the pandemic, this year the exams were conducted in two terms. The pass percentage in 2020 was 88.78 percent while in 2019, it was 83.40 percent, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said.

The board did not announce a merit list this year as well. It discontinued the merit lists from 2020 when the schools were closed due to the pandemic. Some students and schools claimed they had received the results much earlier than the official announcement. This year, the pass percentage of girls stood at 94.54 percent while that of boys was 91.25 percent. The transgender candidates' pass percentage was 100 percent.

A total of 33,432 students have scored above 95 percent marks while 1,34,797 have scored 90 pc marks. Over 67,000 students have been placed in compartments. "The board committee deliberated at length on the discussions of the committee. It was decided to adopt the recommendations and the weightage of the first term was fixed at 30 percent and the second term was fixed at 70 percent. However, for practical equal weightage was decided to be given for both terms in the computation of final results," a senior board official explained.

The Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) performed the best with 98.93 percent of students passing the exam followed by schools run by the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) with 97.96 pass percentage, Kendriya Vidyalayas (97.04 percent), government aided (94.81 percent), government schools (93.38 percent) and private schools (92.20 percent).

