MIT xPRO to Upskill Indian Professionals in the Field of Cybersecurity

Program in collaboration with Emeritus in India aims to make professionals adept at assessing cyber risks, improving defenses, and making their organizations cyber resilient with MIT xPRO Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India MIT xPRO, a professional education program from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)—ranked as the number #1 University in the world according to QS World Rankings, 2021 and affiliated with 98 Nobel laureates—has announced the 6th cohort for Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity. This 10-month cybersecurity programme would upskill professionals to adapt to the increasing demands in the field of cybersecurity. As per Cybersecurity Jobs Report 2021, there will be 3.5 million cybersecurity jobs globally by 2025. According to IB Report 2022, there has been 80% spike in Cybercrime in Asia Pacific Regions in 2021. As per reports, India is expected to have over 1.5 million unfulfilled job vacancies in cybersecurity by 2025.

The Post Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity is designed to provide a holistic experience to professionals and includes a mix of live weekly sessions and recorded lectures by global faculty and industry leaders. The programme is ideal for mid to senior career professionals who want to grow in their career as leaders in cybersecurity strategies. The programme curriculum deep dives into the various modules of cybersecurity like offensive & defensive cybersecurity to upskill professionals as per the latest trends and changing demands of the industry. The programme also provides a wider professional horizon for learners in addition to providing enhanced networking opportunities.

Commenting on the programme, Mohan Kannegal, CEO, India and APAC, Emeritus, said, “With the world adopting the digitalization shift, it is quintessential to address the cybersecurity issues that have increased dramatically over the past few years. As per reports, seven in ten organizations see cybersecurity enhancement as a top priority. We are pleased to extend MIT xPRO’s global collaboration with Emeritus by bringing this program to India and empowering professionals to upskill their knowledge to be industry-ready in the field of cybersecurity.” The program starts on August 17, 2022, and has a fee of USD 3,500, with flexible payment options and an early bird discount valid till July 21, 2022. The program is offered through Emeritus, a global leader in making high-quality education accessible and affordable, offering a digital-first, seamless learning and high engagement experience. Visit the programme page for more details, and interested applicants should apply by August 2, 2022.

About MIT xPRO Technology is accelerating at an unprecedented pace causing disruption across all levels of business. Tomorrow’s leaders must demonstrate technical expertise as well as leadership acumen in order to maintain a technical edge over the competition while driving innovation in an ever-changing environment. MIT uniquely understands this challenge and how to solve it with decades of experience developing technical professionals. MIT xPRO’s online learning programs leverage vetted content from world-renowned experts to make learning accessible anytime, anywhere. Designed using cutting-edge research in the neuroscience of learning, MIT xPRO programs are application-focused, helping professionals build their skills on the job. About Emeritus Emeritus Executive Education offers customised and open programmes in India, Singapore, Dubai and other global locations in collaboration with IIM Lucknow Executive Education, IIM Calcutta Executive Education, ISB Executive Education, Harvard Business School (HBS), MIT Sloan, Columbia Business School, Kellogg Executive Education, Berkeley Executive Education, and Wharton Executive Education, amongst other leading Institutes. Our world-class executive education programmes, supported by eminent programme experts, provide an immersive learning experience integrated with actionable insights and practical business applications. The meticulously curated programmes are delivered in a different range of formats; in-class, online, as well as blended programmes. Our extensive portfolio also includes short 2-4 day in-class workshops, online courses of 2-3 months duration as well as comprehensive learning journeys that run over 6-9 months, customised to an organisation’s requirement. The Emeritus Group has more than 1,400 employees globally and offices in Mumbai, New Delhi, Shanghai, Singapore, Palo Alto, Mexico City, New York, Boston, London, and Dubai. Following its $650 million Series E funding round in August 2021, the company is valued at $3.2 billion, and is backed by the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Leeds Illuminate, Prosus Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Bertelsmann, Accel and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Learn more at emeritus.org/in

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)