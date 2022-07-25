Leopard captured by forest dept team in UP

A leopard, which had entered a university here, was captured by the forest department team on Monday. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said that the animal had entered Glocal University, adding that the incident had spread panic among the students. The leopard entered the area about a week ago. Following this, the forest department team surveyed the university but failed to capture it.

Later, the department placed several cages across the varsity premises that helped them catch the big cat on Monday, an official said.

