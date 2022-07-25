Left Menu

Leopard captured by forest dept team in UP

A leopard, which had entered a university here, was captured by the forest department team on Monday. Superintendent of Police Rural Suraj Rai said that the animal had entered Glocal University, adding that the incident had spread panic among the students. The leopard entered the area about a week ago.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 25-07-2022 17:59 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 17:47 IST
Later, the department placed several cages across the varsity premises that helped them catch the big cat on Monday, an official said.

