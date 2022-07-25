LS passes resolution to elect 2 MPs as members of Central Advisory Board of Archaeology

Lok Sabha on Monday passed a resolution to elect two of its MPs as members of the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology (CABA).

Union Culture and Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy moved the resolution which was passed by a voice vote.

''...the members of this House do proceed to elect, in such manner as the Speaker may direct, two members from amongst themselves to serve as members of the Central Advisory Board of Archaeology, subject to the other provisions of the said Resolution,'' read the resolution.

CABA is meant to strengthen contacts between the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and those in the field of archaeological research and was re-constituted in May, over seven years since its last meeting.

The board consists of the culture minister as the chairperson and includes officials from the culture ministry and ASI, MPs, nominees of state governments, representatives of universities, scientists and experts on Indus Valley script among the members.

