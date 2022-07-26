VP Naidu praises Hansraj College for emerging as premier centre of educational excellence

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today called for doing away with the colonial mindset and practices from all spheres of our lives. Emphasising the need to return to our roots, he wanted the younger generation to follow the high ethical and moral standards set by our forefathers and freedom fighters.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 75th Foundation Day celebrations of Hansraj College of Delhi University today, the Vice President referred to a number of recent initiatives by Rajya Sabha to do away with colonial practices such as addressing the Chair as 'Adhyaksh Mahodya' instead of 'His Excellency', increased use of mother tongue by the Members the house and replacing the archaic term 'I beg to say' with 'I rise to present'. In the same spirit, he wanted the universities' convocation ceremonies to be Indianised in their dress and flavour. "These suggestions may appear trivial to begin with, but they will have deeper ramifications in the long term,' he stressed.

Speaking on the platinum Jubilee, Shri Naidu said that education holds the key to national development and emphasised the need for making quality education accessible and affordable to all.

Stressing that our teachers at educational institutions have a special responsibility, he urged them to relate their teaching and curriculum with the real history of India, its culture, its tradition, its folk arts and languages, dialects, and core Indian values. Lauding the commitment of Hansraj College in transmitting the richness and grandeur of Indian culture, the Vice President expressed happiness that the values of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Hansraj shape the moral vision of the College.

Shri Naidu also praised the Hansraj College for fostering research and innovation and creating an academic environment which promotes value-based holistic learning and personal growth. "As a result, Hansraj College, has over the years, emerged as a premier centre of educational excellence, a fact that all of you can be justly proud of," he added.

Observing that National Education Policy-2020 seeks to restructure the higher educational institutions of the country towards the changing needs of the knowledge economy, Shri Naidu expressed happiness that the Delhi University is implementing NEP-2020 from the current session in right earnest. Highlighting the need to focus on health and fitness, Shri Naidu advised the students to lead a disciplined lifestyle, practice Yoga or sports and consume a nutritious diet.

In his address, Shri Naidu reiterated the need to preserve and promote mother tongue and called for providing basic schooling in child's mother tongue. He also wanted the students to fight against social evils such as gender discrimination, casteism and corruption, and wanted them to focus on development of agriculture and villages. The Vice President also emphasised the need to focus on one's duties to enjoy one's rights.

Commending the exceptional contribution by the alumni of Hansraj College to various fields such as art, science, economics, technology, media, administration and politics the Vice President said that their contribution to nation-building is a reflection of the academic rigour of the institution.

On this occasion, the Vice President unveiled the bust of Mahatma Hansraj at the college premises and also released a book titled 'Arya Samaj Aur Mahatma Hansraj' written by the College Principal Prf. Rama.

It may be noted that the Hansraj College which has 5000+ students was founded on 26 July, 1948, in memory of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati and Mahatma Hansraj and the first President, Dr. Rajendra Prasad inaugurated the campus of the College.

Prof. Yogesh Singh, Vice-Chancellor Delhi University, Padmashri Dr Punam Suri, President Governing Body, Hansraj College, Prof. Rama, Principal, faculty members, students and other distinguished guests attended the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)