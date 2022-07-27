Met guv, discussed matters related to pending bills: Bengal speaker

West Bengal Assembly Speaker Biman Banerjee on Wednesday said he met Governor La Ganesan at Raj Bhavan and held discussions about bills that are pending approval.

Describing the 40-minute meeting as a "courtesy call", Banerjee said that they talked about a number of issues, including matters of the Assembly.

''We discussed the issue of pending bills… He (governor) gave assurance that he will do as much possible during his tenure to clear these,'' the speaker said.

The TMC government and previous governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had crossed swords over several issues during his three-year tenure, including those related to bill approvals.

Dhankhar, who resigned from the post of governor following his nomination by the NDA for vice-presidential polls, had returned the Howrah Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to the state government for reconsideration. The ruling government had also passed bills replacing the governor with the chief minister as chancellor of state-run universities and the education minister as visitor of private universities, all of which are pending assent. Ganesan, also the governor of Manipur, was given additional charge of Bengal following Dhankhar's resignation.

The speaker said that he has invited the governor to visit the assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)