Man electrocuted to death, son injured after touching live wire in UP

A 54-year-old man died and his son was seriously injured here on Wednesday after they came in contact with a live wire that had fallen in front of their house, police said.

The incident took place in Babusarai village under the Aurai police station area, they said.

A live wire snapped and fell outside the house of Paras Nath Patel due to strong winds and rain on Tuesday night. He was trying to remove it with the help of a stick when he accidentally touched it, said Aurai tehsildar Sunil Kumar Saroj.

Patel's son rushed to save him and also came in contact with the live wire. He sustained serious injuries, Saroj said, adding that both were rushed to a nearby hospital where Patel died.

His son has been referred to a government hospital in Varanasi, where his condition is stated to be critical, he said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. The necessary action is being taken to extend financial assistance to the victim's family, Saroj said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)