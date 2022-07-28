Left Menu

100 days of Yogi govt 2.0: Governor meets ministers, shares experiences

In a rare move, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has interacted with the council of ministers and shared their experiences during the first 100 days of the Yogi Adityanath governments second term, an official said on Thursday.The governor, who invited the ministers for high tea on Wednesday, held an interactive session with them and the chief minister, and also shared her experiences during her visits to different parts of the state.

In a rare move, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has interacted with the council of ministers and shared their experiences during the first 100 days of the Yogi Adityanath government's second term, an official said on Thursday.

The governor, who invited the ministers for high tea on Wednesday, held an interactive session with them and the chief minister, and also shared her experiences during her visits to different parts of the state. The entire council of ministers barring one, who was out of the station, was present during the meeting which lasted for around four hours, a government spokesperson said.

All ministers, one by one, apprised her of the works done in their respective departments in the first 100 days of the BJP government's second term in the state. They also discussed their plans and their experiences while on the field.

Governor Patel also touched upon the issues on which she has been working like TB and cancer control, Anganwadi workers, and education of the poor among others, and shared her views and experiences with them.

She also spoke about her experiences as a minister and then chief mas minister of Gujarat.

The spokesperson said it was perhaps the first of its kind meeting in which every minister got a chance to interact with the governor individually and matters were discussed in detail.

For some of the ministers, it was also the first time they got a chance to meet Patel at a personal level after she was sworn in on March 25.

A book on her life and works were also released by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath before the start of the meeting, the spokesperson said.

