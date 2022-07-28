Left Menu

Cooperation in digital payments, space, agri, pharma sectors to boost India-Uzbekistan ties: Goyal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 21:16 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Increasing cooperation in seven emerging areas like digital payments, space, agri, dairy and pharma between India and Uzbekistan will help boost economic ties, commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

The other areas include gems and jewellery, and MSME (Micro Small and Medium Enterprises).

The minister also said that both the nations should explore ways to improve connectivity for facilitating trade.

Bilateral trade has increased from USD 247 million in 2019-20 to USD 342 million in 2021-22.

Goyal said this while addressing the 13th session of India-Uzbekistan Inter Governmental Commission (IGC) here.

The Uzbekistan delegation was led by Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade.

Khodjaev said that he is looking forward to the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uzbekistan in September.

He said the visit will be utilised for giving a significant boost to the bilateral relations in several areas of mutual interest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

