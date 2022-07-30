Nadda faces protest by student activists at Patna College
BJP president JP Nadda faced protests by angry student activists on Saturday when he made a brief stopover at Patna College, his alma mater.
The activists, most of them members of the Leftist AISA, shouted ''JP Nadda go back'' while carrying placards denouncing the National Education Policy (NEP) and demanding grant of central status to Patna University.
Nadda, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh but spent his early years in Patna, was in the city to inaugurate a two-day conclave of the party's seven wings (morchas), which will come to a close on Sunday with the address of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Nadda made a safe exit from the college campus as police personnel present there cleared the way, shoving the unruly activists.
No arrests have been made in connection with the incident so far, police said.
