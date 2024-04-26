Myanmar border unrest easing, may indicate negotiations taking place, Thailand says
Updated: 26-04-2024 16:18 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 16:18 IST
The situation at the Thai-Myanmar border has eased, in what is most likely an indication negotiations have taken place between rebel forces and the Myanmar armed forces, the Thai foreign ministry said Friday.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nikorndej Balankura said he could not confirm dialogue had taken place, however. He said Thailand was talking to all parties but not in any mediation role, unless requested to do so.
