Left Menu

Give admission to children from disadvantaged sections in pvt schools: NCPCR to Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 14:41 IST
Give admission to children from disadvantaged sections in pvt schools: NCPCR to Kerala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apex child rights body NCPCR has asked the Kerala government to implement the provision of the Right to Education Act of providing admission to children from disadvantaged or economically weaker sections in private schools.

In a letter to Kerala chief secretary on Friday, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said non-implementation of any provision given under the RTE Act, 2009, by authorities, not only amounts to a violation of the Act but also fundamental rights of children given by the Constitution of India.

''The provision of providing admission to children from disadvantaged and/or economically weaker sections in private schools as per section 12 (1) (c) of the RTE Act, 2009 is yet to be implemented in your State,'' he said in the letter.

Section 12 (1) (c) of the ACT mandated the reservation of a minimum of 25 percent of the seats at the entry level class for children belonging to economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged groups in private unaided schools.

The NCPCR has sought a response from the state government within 30 days.

Speaking to PTI, he said it has been 12 years since RTE was enforced but Kerala has not yet implemented the provision of providing admission to children from disadvantaged or economically weaker sections in private schools.

''They have made two categories that rich students go to private schools and poor children go to government schools. The most capitalist model of education exists in Kerala that is why we have asked to implement that provision,'' he charged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way to first flight

NASA’s quiet supersonic X-59 aircraft continues to make progress on its way ...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat after flying over 1,000 miles; Gluttonous cosmic 'black widow' is heaviest-known neutron star and more

Science News Roundup: Rescued manatee released in natural Florida habitat af...

 Global
3
Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captured by NASA's flying telescope SOFIA

Check out this breathtaking view of southern lights (aurora australis) captu...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-year COVID break; Soccer-'Sunday, the King plays': Ronaldo appears to confirm return to United squad and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Hong Kong Rugby Sevens to be held in Nov after 3-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022