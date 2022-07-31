Left Menu

MP: Seven medical students booked for ragging; rusticated from college for a year

PTI | Ratlam | Updated: 31-07-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 31-07-2022 17:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against seven students of the Government Medical College in Ratlam in Madhya Pradesh for alleged involvement in ragging and they have been rusticated for a year, an official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on July 28 and videos showing them slapping juniors had surfaced on social media a day later, he added.

After a complaint was filed by Dr Anurag Jain, warden of the medical college's boys' hostel, an FIR was registered against seven students on Saturday night, Assistant Sub Inspector Suresh Kumar Shinde of Audyogik Kshetra police station said.

They have been charged under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful restraint) for allegedly ragging junior students, the ASI added.

All the seven students have been rusticated for a year, College Dean Dr Jitendra Gupta said.

In the purported videos that surfaced on social media, these students cane be seen forcing juniors to line up and get slapped. Later, they also threw bottles at the warden when he arrived at the spot.

Earlier, on July 24, a criminal case was registered against unidentified students of the government-run Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Medical College in Indore following a complaint of ragging received on the University Grants Commission (UGC) helpline.

