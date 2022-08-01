Left Menu

Ensure proper utilisation of funds for purchasing uniform, books for students: CM Yogi to schools

We have sent money to the bank account of parents through DBT, but I request the principals, teachers and Shiksha Mitras adhoc primary teachers of all 6 lakh primary schools across the state to make efforts that all children should get uniforms on time, the chief minister said.

  Country:
  • India

School officials should ensure proper utilisation of funds given to parents through direct benefit transfer (DBT) for purchasing uniforms and books for children, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Monday.

While launching the process of transferring Rs 1,200 per student to their parents’ account, Adityanath said, the amount will be given to 1.91 crore students studying in government primary schools to buy school uniforms, sweaters, shoes, bags, and stationery items. ''We have sent money to the bank account of parents through DBT, but I request the principals, teachers and 'Shiksha Mitras' (adhoc primary teachers) of all 6 lakh primary schools across the state to make efforts that all children should get uniforms on time,'' the chief minister said. ''The principal and other teachers should call the parents, hold meetings and go to their homes to ensure that every child comes to the school wearing uniform. No child should come barefoot. It has to be ensured that no child is seen shivering in the cold in winter,'' Adityanath said.

The chief minister also asked the schools to urge students who have moved to higher classes to donate their old books to create a ‘book bank’ so that in case of a delay in availability of new books, students in junior classes are not affected. Adityanath also urged the school passouts to be associated with various social and cultural activities of the school, saying it would strengthen the bond between the children and the institution.

