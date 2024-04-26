Left Menu

Voting Underway in 8 Uttar Pradesh Seats in Second Phase of Lok Sabha Election

Polling began across eight parliamentary constituencies in Uttar Pradesh in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, with candidates including Hema Malini and Arun Govil contesting. Voting will continue till 6 pm in Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, and Mathura constituencies. The BJP, Congress, and BSP are in a three-way battle, with high stakes for the ruling BJP having won seven of these seats in 2019. Over 1.67 crore voters will cast their votes at 7,797 polling stations, with strict security measures in place.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 26-04-2024 07:19 IST | Created: 26-04-2024 07:19 IST
Voting Underway in 8 Uttar Pradesh Seats in Second Phase of Lok Sabha Election
  • Country:
  • India

Polling in eight parliamentary constituencies of Uttar Pradesh began at 7 am on Friday in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election.

Among the 91 candidates in the fray in this phase are actor-turned-politicians Hema Malini, seeking a third term from Mathura on a BJP ticket, and Arun Govil, who portrayed the role of Lord Ram in the famed television serial ''Ramayan''.

According to Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa, the polling will continue till 6 pm.

Voting is taking place in the Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura constituencies.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded Govil from his native place Meerut, Atul Garg from Ghaziabad and Mahesh Sharma from Gautam Buddh Nagar.

Danish Ali of the Congress is contesting the polls from Amroha.

Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of 80 parliamentary constituencies among all states and polling will be held here in all seven phases of the election.

Staggered over seven stages, the first phase of the general election saw voting in eight constituencies of the state on April 19.

With the ruling NDA, the INDIA bloc and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielding their candidates, a three-cornered contest is on the cards.

The stakes are high for the BJP as of the eight constituencies where polling is underway, it had won seven in the 2019 election while the BSP had bagged Amroha.

There are more than 1.67 crore voters, 7,797 polling stations and 17,704 polling booths in these eight Lok Sabha constituencies.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, 6,841 inspectors and sub-inspectors, 39,642 head constables and constables, and 28,784 home-guard personnel, along with 60 companies of the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) and 239 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), have been deployed to ensure security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024