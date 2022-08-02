Protest in Aizawl over re-employment of retired govt officer

Influential students' body Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) demonstrated on Tuesday outside the office of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies in Aizawl, protesting against the re-employment of a retired officer under the state's Cooperation Department.

Lalrinsanga, who retired as the Additional Registrar of Cooperative Societies on superannuation in May, was recently re-employed by the government.

The MZP members picketed to prevent him from attending office.

However, the protesters left soon after they learned that the official was on leave for three days. On Monday, they held a demonstration in front of Vanapa Hall and burned a copy of the re-employment order. MZP president Lalnunmawia Pautu said Lalrinsanga had retired in May, and his successor Maria G Ralte also retired in July.

He said that the students' body is strongly against re-employment of any retired official, who does not have any speciality or distinction, as it hampers the chance for educated youth to enter government services.

Re-employment or retention of retired officials is also a waste of public money, he said.

MZP has decided to intensify its agitation, and demanded the state government revoke the re-employment order by Thursday.

If the government fails to revoke the order, the MZP said it would picket before the officer's workplace.

It would also hold demonstrations to prevent state Cooperation Minister C Lalrinsanga from attending office on August 8.

The minister could not be contacted for a comment despite repeated attempts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)