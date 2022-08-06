Three children injured in celebratory firing

Three minors got injured on Saturday evening in a celebratory firing during a function in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, police said.

According to the police, they received information around 7 pm that three children have been injured due to firing. Police reached the spot at J-block, Jhuggie area, Seelampur where it was revealed that a function was being organised by Qutubddin to celebrate the birth of his child, a senior police officer said. During the celebration, Aamir alias Hamza fired a bullet. The bullet rebounded from the ground and injured three children, aged about seven to eight years who were playing there, the officer said. The children were shifted to the hospital and are out of danger. Efforts are on to apprehend the accused person, police added.

