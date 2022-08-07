Left Menu

CUET-UG for candidates affected by cancellations due to technical glitches to be held from Aug 24-28

The Common University Entrance Test CUET-UG for candidates, who were affected by cancellations last week owing to technical glitches, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28, according to officials of the National Testing Agency on Sunday.Fresh admit cards will be issued for these candidates, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 12:57 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 12:57 IST
CUET-UG for candidates affected by cancellations due to technical glitches to be held from Aug 24-28
  • Country:
  • India

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET)-UG for candidates, who were affected by cancellations last week owing to technical glitches, will now be conducted from August 24 to 28, according to officials of the National Testing Agency on Sunday.

Fresh admit cards will be issued for these candidates, they said. ''In second phase, the exam scheduled between August 4 to 6 were deferred at few centres due to administrative and technical reasons. Earlier, we had announced the exams would be conducted from August 12-14. ''However, many candidates had approached us requesting not schedule exam on said dates as a series of festivals were falling during the period,'' a senior NTA official said.

''Hence, it was decided that the exam be conducted between August 24 to 28 and fresh admit cards will be issued before the examination date,'' the official added. On Thursday, the first shift of the exam was cancelled at several centres across 17 states, while the second shift was cancelled at all 489 centres. On Friday, the exam was cancelled at 50 centres.

Anticipating the same situation on Saturday, the agency cancelled the CUET-UG for the day at 53 centres and sent messages to candidates about its postponement on Friday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022