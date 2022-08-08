Left Menu

Allahabad University gets patent for potato flakes energy bar

The project to make potato flakes energy bars had been going on since long and patent was applied for in April, 2017, which has now been received, Professor Neelam Yadav, head of the Center of Food Technology, told PTI.A 100-gram flakes energy bar has 365 kilo calories, 11-12 per cent protein and 4-5 per cent mineral content.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:10 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:10 IST
Allahabad University gets patent for potato flakes energy bar

The Center of Food Technology, Allahabad University, has received patent for its 'potato flakes energy bar' which can meet the immediate energy needs of runners, growing children and patients with severe energy deficit.

The patent has been granted by the Office of the Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trademarks under the Union commerce and industry ministry. The project to make potato flakes energy bars had been going on since long and patent was applied for in April, 2017, which has now been received, Professor Neelam Yadav, head of the Center of Food Technology, told PTI.

A 100-gram flakes energy bar has 365 kilo calories, 11-12 per cent protein and 4-5 per cent mineral content. This energy bar has a mix of dry fruits and is prepared in a drum dryer.

Yadav said that the main ingredient of this bar is potato flakes prepared from the Kufri Frysona variety of potato. This variety of potato is grown in Meerut and Saharanpur region and is stored in the cold storages there.

After getting the patent, the Center of Food Technology is in talks with several companies to share the patent for the commercial production of the energy bar, Yadav said.

Pinky Saini, who worked on this project, said that during the trial, about 100 people were given this energy bar to eat and the response was very encouraging.

Saini and Devinder Kaur worked on this project under the leadership of Neelam Yadav. Vijay Kishore Gupta and Bandana from Central Potato Research Institute, Meerut, Rajendra Kumar from Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, and Kashi Hindu Vishwavidyalaya have also contributed to this project, Yadav added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022