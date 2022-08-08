‘Har Ghar Tiranga’: NDMC Vice Chairman Upadhyay flags off 'Prabhat Pheri’ of school students

NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay Monday flagged off a ‘Prabhat Pheri’ of school students at Lodhi Garden and another of sanitation employees at Central Park in Connaught Place to create awareness about ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

According to a New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) statement, Upadhyay administered ''Swachhta Oath'' to the visitors, sanitation workers and employees of the NDMC and also distributed tricolour caps, scarves, and flag badges.

Upadhyay recalled the sacrifice of freedom fighters and said, ''Tiranga is the symbol of our freedom struggle and sacrifice of our heroes. It is everyone's responsibility to preserve our hard earned freedom and perform our duty to protect national integrity.

The statement said that as many as 500 students of six NDMC and Navyug schools of Lodhi Road, Jor Bagh and Lodhi Estate participated in the Prabhat Pheri (morning procession) with national flags and tricolour balloons in full enthusiasm. The students chanted slogans of ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ through the entire route covered in the procession. They carried musical instruments like drums, and bugles and played patriotic tunes during the event. Upadhyay said that ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to bring the tricolour home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence.

