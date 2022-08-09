Woxsen University bestows Chair Professorships in honour of International Experts

Woxsen University announces the establishment of 41 Fellowships/ Chair Professorships honouring professional contributions of some of the world's most reputed experts in education. It is one of the highest honours awarded in the academic domain at Woxsen, reserved for the faculty who have demonstrated a sustained high level of scholarly accomplishment in their respective field of study. The title of Chair Professorship is a recognition of their contributions towards research, teaching and advancement of the University. These will serve as tribute to the international personalities they are named after, and demonstrably enriches the quality of educational opportunities of students and faculty associated with the chair, on a global level.

Woxsen has always emphasized on internationalization of education and currently counts 92+ partner universities, 90+ Adjunct Professors originating from some of the world's top varsities, 20+ Clinical & Professor of Practice among others. To complement the international exposure of all stakeholders and exchange programs, monthly sessions are organised on various areas of interests such as Woxsen Global Forum, Woxsen International Lecture Series, and corporate alignment sessions with top executives on campus. Apart from this, Woxsen has reserved two annual segments for module-based session series between September-November and March-May, called 'International Month', which serves as non-credit certification courses and stackable micro-credits.

A revision of activities, progress and course of action is conducted by the International Advisory Board consisting of Heads of Departments & Alumni of Leading Universities with Global FT Ranking and Triple Crown, Representatives of International Accreditation Bodies and Woxsen University Alumni.

To further facilitate cooperation with reputed universities across the globe for collaborative research programs, Woxsen has now introduced Chair Professorships. The chair holders have been selected basis their core areas of specializations and contributions and are expected to continue providing outstanding scholarly insights to the holder's department, profession and society at large.

Responsibilities of the Chair Professorships include: • Maintaining an extraordinary level of productivity in publicized research and executing a high impact research agenda • Fostering collaborations for multi-investor programs and multi-disciplinary laboratories • Developing innovative educational programs and curricula • To teach at an exemplary level of effectiveness to graduate students and undergraduates • To be leaders in their field, build significant programs, mentor junior faculty, and provide strategic leadership to their department and college The Chair Professorships, Woxsen University: Dr. Carlos Scheel-Mayerbenger EGADE Business School, Tecnológico de Monterrey, Mexico Dr. Jean-Luc Boulnois Babson College Dr. Ingmar Nolte Lancaster University Dr. Sir Cary Cooper University of Manchester Prof. Margaret Bishop Parsons School of Design Dr. Dominique Turpin IMD Switzerland Dr. Zita Paprika Corvinus University Dr. J.C. Hauguel ISC Paris Dr. David J Reibstein Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania Dr. James Stoner Fordham University, Gabelli School of Business Dr. Hamid Bouchikhi ESSEC Business School Dr. Prasad Padmanabhan St. Mary's University Dr. Len Jessup Claremont Graduate University Dr. Steven Pinker Harvard University Dr. Dinesh Bhatia UT Dallas, USA Dr. Sanjay Bhowmick Northumbria University, UK Dr. Thami Ghorfi ESCA Morocco Dr. Amitava Chattopadhay INSEAD Dr. Hirshleifer, David USC Marshall Dr. Gunther Friedl TUM, Germany Dr. Ben Shenglin Zhejiang University Dr. Mohanbir S Sawhney Kellogg School of Management Dr. Bjorn Espen Eckbo Tuck School of Business, Darmouth College Dr. Vijay Govindarajan Tuck School of Business, Darmouth College Dr. Ramon O'Callaghan Porto Business School Dr. Anuj Mehrotra George Washington University School of Business Dr. Sherif Kamel American University in Cairo Dr. Valarie Zeithaml UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School About Woxsen University, Hyderabad: Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 90+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

