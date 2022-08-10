Committee hears views of all sides to restore normalcy in Presidency campus

The high-powered committee, formed by Presidency University here to look into the clashes between SFI and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad recently on Wednesday met for the first time and began the process of hearing the views of all sides as part of initiative to restore normalcy in the campus.

A senior Presidency official told PTI, the seven member committee, helmed by the geography department head Soumendra Chattopadhyay and Dean of Students Arun Maity and heads of other departments, will recommend steps after eliciting views of both SFI, TMCP as well as other stakeholders to bring normalcy in campus and ensure no future clashes take place disrupting the academic environment.

''Whatever strong steps need to be taken, will be initiated. there will be zero tolerance to any wrongdoing. We will recommend appropriate steps soon to ensure peace on the campus,'' the official said.

Trouble broke out between SFI, which controls the student council, and TMCP since August 3 night on Presidency campus and outside over alleged tearing and defacement of posters on the campus and stray cashes were reported for next two days as SFI alleged several of their university unit members were thrashed and threatened by TMCP outsiders.

TMCP had denied the charge, maintaining it was the SFI which tore their posters that contained pictures of Mamata Banerjee and beat up their members as it did not want the TMCP to carry on its activities within the campus.

SFI, Presidency unit member Debnil Paul alleged that TMCP attacked SFI members outside the campus injuring at least three-four of them.

TMCP state President Trinankur Bhattacharya alleged that SFI set ablaze flex and posters of the party within the campus and beat up two of its members. Another student body of Presidency, Independent Consolidation member Sayan also alleged that SFI had beaten up their members. ''We have informed the committee about our stance,'' he added.

In another development, SFI submitted a deputation to the dean of students listing the demands which include to carry on the admission process till all the seats at graduate level are filled, to take entrance tests to admission to UG and PG levels. Students union spokesperson Adrija Karak said there was a mass gathering at the portico and the students submitted the memorandum to the dean.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)