Left Menu

QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Here are reactions to the death of billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffet". INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI: "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Om Shanti." UDAY KOTAK, CEO OF KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK: "Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: my school and college mate.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 11:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 11:13 IST
QUOTES-Reactions to the death of Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Ace investor and Akasa air owner Rakesh Jhunjhunwala passes away (ANI Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Here are reactions to the death of billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, known as "India's Warren Buffet". INDIAN PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI:

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable. Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world. He was also very passionate about India's progress. His passing away is saddening. My condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti." UDAY KOTAK, CEO OF KOTAK MAHINDRA BANK:

"Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: my school and college mate. One year my junior. Believed stock India was undervalued. He is right. Amazingly sharp in understanding financial markets. We spoke regularly, more so during COVID. Will miss you Rakesh!" ANDREW HOLLAND, CEO OF AVENDUS CAPITAL ALTERNATIVE STRATEGIES:

"I just have the fondest memories of sitting in Geoffrey's bar and discussing markets. Such a humble and nice, warm hearted man."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement until end of September; Monkeypox spread may be slowing in Canada, health official says and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai extends weekly COVID-19 testing requirement un...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic in Canadian Open; Baseball-Padres all-star Tatis suspended 80 games for banned substance and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Halep fights off Gauff, Haddad Maia stuns Bencic...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-national activities; Veteran opposition leader Odinga ahead in Kenya's presidential race- official results and more

World News Roundup: India dismisses four employees in Kashmir for anti-natio...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, on ventilator after New York stabbing; U.S. House gives Biden a win with massive bill on climate change, drug prices and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Salman Rushdie, novelist who drew death threats, o...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022