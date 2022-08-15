Strikes, stone pelting in Kashmir is now history: LG Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday said the Union territory had put behind strikes and stone pelting and entered a new era of development and peace.

''We have launched the final and decisive assault on terrorism. The 1.30 crore people of Jammu and Kashmir should lend their voice in support of these efforts,'' Sinha said addressing the 76th Independence Day celebrations at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here.

He said there were no more strikes being called in Kashmir and the era of "stone-pelting" has been consigned to pages of history.

''There is no shutting down of markets or schools remaining closed for long periods,'' he added.

Sinha said Jammu and Kashmir had entered a new era of development, good governance and transparency.

''Jammu and Kashmir is on the move. I call upon every section of the society to make their valuable contribution to a happy, peaceful and prosperous UT. On this Independence Day, let us take a pledge to make Jammu and Kashmir Nasha-Mukt, Bhrashtachar-Mukt and Rozgaar-Yukt,'' he added.

In his 33-minute-speech, Sinha highlighted various steps taken by the government for taking development to the grassroots level in Jammu and Kashmir and for improving the basic amenities like electricity supply, drinking water, and education.

''Three years ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji laid the foundation for modern and equitable socio-economic development in Jammu and Kashmir. Under his guidance, J&K has been making remarkable achievements for the holistic development of the region. ''Despite many odds and challenges, we have been able to complete a whopping 50,726 projects in the last financial year,'' Sinha said.

''Let us build a self-reliant Jammu and Kashmir for the coming generations and realise the dreams of our ancestors,'' he said.

The LG also announced setting up a 'Gaurav Stambh' in Srinagar – the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

''We have decided that a Gaurav Stambh shall be established in Srinagar in memory of the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives defending our beloved motherland. I have full faith that the immortal flame of Gaurav Stambh and the museum of our brave hearts will be the centre of inspiration for the new generation,'' he said.

Sinha said he is proud of the bravehearts of Jammu and Kashmir Police who received 125 gallantry medals on the eve of Independence Day.

''Their sacrifices will always inspire us...We must reiterate, today, our resolve to defend every inch of our territory and convert the challenges into opportunities,'' he said.

Sinha said the sacrifices of the soldiers are invaluable, but concrete measures were necessary for providing enough succour to their families to live a dignified life.

''The government has increased the compensation amount for the families of army personnel of Jammu and Kashmir martyred in the line of duty from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 25 lakh. The administration has decided to bear the cost of Jammu and Kashmir Police's martyr wards up to class 12th,'' he said.

