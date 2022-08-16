Left Menu

NARFBR in Hyderabad would help in progress of bio-pharma, biomedical research: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-08-2022 21:31 IST | Created: 16-08-2022 21:23 IST
NARFBR in Hyderabad would help in progress of bio-pharma, biomedical research: Union Minister Kishan Reddy
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@tourismgoi)
  • Country:
  • India

The National Animal Resource Facility for Biomedical Research (NARFBR) in Hyderabad would help in the progress of biotech, bio-pharma and biomedical research in the country, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said on Tuesday. The institute with its world-class infrastructure will provide services of conducting preclinical safety studies for the development of drugs, medicine and other medical products, Reddy said.

''Visited the state-of-the-art resource facility dedicated for the advancement of human and animal health - NARFBR Institute in Hyderabad established by @ICMRDELHI, @MoHFW_INDIA,'' he tweeted.

A total of 20 buildings have been built for biomedical research activities on small animals like rat, mouse and guinea-pig and large animals like monkey, sheep, goat, pig and horse, he said.

The institute with its exclusive large animal BSL-3 facility in the campus will help in the progress of biotech, Bio-Pharma and biomedical research in the country, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fears persist; Zimbabwe blames measles surge on sect gatherings after 80 children die and more

Health News Roundup: Shanghai to reopen all schools Sept. 1 as lockdown fear...

 Global
2
Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1,200 cr in FY23 from rights issue

Suzlon feels financial woes over with REC-led refinance; looks to raise Rs 1...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to treat lung cancer; Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis fails again to reuse anti-inflammatory drug to...

 Global
4
5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022