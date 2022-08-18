Plans afoot to build two new universities

Plans are afoot to build two new universities, says Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande.

This follows Cabinet's approval for the establishment of the new University of Science and Innovation in Ekurhuleni and a new Crime Detection University in Hammanskraal in Gauteng.

Nzimande said the process of developing new universities is preceded by a feasibility study to ascertain the demand for new institutions in identified areas or areas of interest.

"A feasibility study, funded through the Infrastructure and Efficiency Grant (IEG) to the value of R6 million, is underway to advice on the size and shape of these two institutions," Nzimande said.

Renovation

The Minister also announced that there are plans to renovate existing facilities at Giyani in Limpopo province, which will be annexed to the Tshwane University of Technology, "should the feasibility studies support the usage of these facilities".

To date, the following Reginal Multi-Purpose Centers have been initiated:

Imbali Multi-Purpose Centre - the focus that includes both skilling (integration of Basic Education and PSET System), science and innovation, social services, library and other after hour-services. Accessibility to after hour-services, including business skills and Wi-Fi-connectivity. Leveraging of the uniqueness of the region; including manufacturing and leather sectors - a collaborative effort between government, business, labour and civil society;

The establishment of an Ulundi satellite of the University of Zululand, as part of the District Development Model. The satellite university will leverage off the district's strengths, including aviation; cultural heritage; indigenous knowledge systems including aloe processing; education and health;

The establishment of the Giyani Multi-Purpose Centre, which will include infrastructure development, in addition to the above.

New infrastructure for TVET colleges

With regard to the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges, Nzimande said the process of establishing new colleges or college campuses is the same as that set out for universities.

The Minister said the department is currently implementing new infrastructure for TVET colleges, including the following:

Msinga Campus of UMgungundlovu TVET College at Cwaka

Greytown Campus of Umgungundlovu TVET College at Greytown

Umzimkhulu Campus of Esayidi TVET College at Umzimkhulu

Bhambanana Campus of Umfolozi TVET College at Bhambanana

Nkandla A Campus of Umfolozi TVET College at Nkandla Town

Nkandla B Campus of Umfolozi TVET College at Nkumgamathe

Vryheid Engineering Campus of Mthashana TVET College at Vryheid

Nongoma Campus of Mthashana TVET College at Nongoma

Kwagqikasi Campus of Mthashana TVET College at Nongoma

Giyani Campus of Letaba TVET College at Giyani

Balfour Campus of Gert Sibande TVET College at Balfour

Aliwal North Campus of Ikhala TVET College at Aliwal North

Sterkspruit Campus TVET College of Ikhala at Sterkspruit

Ngqungqushe Campus of Ingwe TVET College at Lusikisiki

Graaff Reneitt Campus of East Cape Midlands at Graaff Reinet

Thabazimbi Campus of Waterberg TVET College at Thabazimbi.

