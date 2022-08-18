Sikkim celebrates 'Sadbhavana Diwas'

Sikkim celebrated 'Sadbhavana Diwas', the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, on Thursday, two days before the actual date.

The celebration was preponed this year as the state government has declared a gazetted holiday on August 20 to mark 'Nepali Bhasha Manyata Diwas', the day the language was recognised in the eighth schedule of the Constitution in 1992.

August 19 is also a holiday in state government offices on account of Janmashthami and August 21 is a Sunday.

Chief Secretary S C Gupta administered the 'Sadbhavana Diwas' pledge to all the heads of departments and other officers and employees at the Tashiling Secretariat here during the day.

The day was also celebrated in all departments of the state government. 'Sadbhavana Diwas' is celebrated nationwide on August 20 to promote national unity, peace and communal harmony. The pledge is taken by Sikkim government officials every year.

