Assam CM launches DBT to extend rehabilitation grants for flood-damaged houses

The Assam government on Saturday launched a direct benefit transfer (DBT) programme to extend rehabilitation grants to beneficiaries whose houses were damaged by this year's flood.

Under the initiative, the affected families will receive the grant to their bank accounts for reconstructing their houses. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched the programme at the state secretariat here, while ministers and senior officials attended similar programmes in districts during the day.

Addressing a press conference on the occasion, Sarma said, ''A list of 2,04,348 houses, which were either severely or partially damaged in this year's flood, has been compiled. The rehabilitation grant to be paid to these families who have lost their homes will be transferred directly to their bank accounts.'' He said Rs 119.11 crore has been sanctioned for the purpose.

Altogether 5,185 houses have been severely or fully damaged, while there are 34,924 partially damaged pucca houses and 1,53,326 kutcha houses and the rest are huts and cattle sheds, he said.

The flood had damaged the properties in 31 of 34 districts of the state with 199 people killed due to the deluge and landslides this year.

Houses of 309 families were completely washed away in the flood and they will receive an additional Rs one lakh each in September from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Sarma said. The government had earlier released Rs 76.76 crore to 2.02 lakh affected families as a clothing and utensil grant, while Rs 1,000 was given to each of 1,01,539 students as a special book grant.

An assessment exercise is underway for the damaged infrastructure, and a final report will be sent to the central government shortly, he added.

