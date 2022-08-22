Left Menu

JNU may change reference of Vice-Chancellor from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru':VC

The JNU may change the reference of vice-chancellor in Hindi from Kulpati to Kulguru, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Monday.Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar Lecture Series titled Dr B R Ambedkars Thoughts on Gender Justice Decoding the Uniform Civil Code, she said the proposal to change the term to Kulguru was intended to bring in more gender neutrality. It is due for discussion in the Executive Council on September 14, I will be changing Kulapati to Kulguru.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 19:23 IST
JNU may change reference of Vice-Chancellor from 'Kulpati' to 'Kulguru':VC
  • Country:
  • India

The JNU may change the reference of vice-chancellor in Hindi from ‘Kulpati’ to ‘Kulguru’, JNU Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit said on Monday.

Delivering the Dr B R Ambedkar Lecture Series titled 'Dr B R Ambedkar's Thoughts on Gender Justice: Decoding the Uniform Civil Code', she said the proposal to change the term to Kulguru was intended to bring in more “gender neutrality.” ''It is due for discussion in the Executive Council on September 14, I will be changing Kulapati to Kulguru. When I came to university everything that was ‘he’, I made that ‘she’. Now ‘she’ is used on all documents.

''Even when they referred to me they wrote ‘he’. The idea of Kulpati, I want to call it Kulguru,'' she said on the sidelines of the event.

A furore was witnessed during the latest Parliament session when Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as ‘Rashtrapatni’, a gaffe he later said was a “slip of tongue.” The clash ignited the debate over use of more gender-neutral terms for constitutional posts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to various considerations: Singapore PM Lee

India abstained from UN voting on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine due to variou...

 Singapore
2
Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soar, says health lobby; Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy and more

Health News Roundup: Britain faces 'humanitarian crisis' as energy costs soa...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked amid legal challenge; Biden climate law could expand controversial biogas industry and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Utah ban on trans girls in school sports blocked a...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Italy; Congo health officials investigating possible Ebola case and more

Health News Roundup: Cuba confirms first monkeypox case in visitor from Ital...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022