ABVP protests rejection of members' nominations in Rajasthan University election

A few members of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad even threatened to commit suicide, but the police teams took control of the situation.Chief Election Officer Harsh Dwivedi cancelled the nomination of ABVPs general secretary post candidate Arvind Jha and vice presidential candidate Sakshi.A large number of students gathered outside the Dean of Student Welfare office, and forced him to demand reconsideration of the rejected nominations.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 23-08-2022 22:15 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 22:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

ABVP workers on Tuesday created a ruckus on the Rajasthan University campus after nomination of its vice president and general secretary candidates were rejected by election officers.

Tuesday was the last day for withdrawing the nomination for Rajasthan University Student Union election scheduled on August 26. A few members of the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad even threatened to commit suicide, but the police teams took control of the situation.

Chief Election Officer Harsh Dwivedi cancelled the nomination of ABVP's general secretary post candidate Arvind Jha and vice presidential candidate Sakshi.

A large number of students gathered outside the Dean of Student Welfare office, and forced him to demand reconsideration of the rejected nominations. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Rajiv Prachar said the situation was under control and additional forces had been deployed to maintain law and order. During the nomination filing on Monday, a rally was taken out on behalf of the ABVP's presidential candidate.

During the rally, a large number of students entered the university and the police had to use force to bring the situation under control.

After that the ABVP supporters blocked JLN Marg in protest against the lathi charge.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

