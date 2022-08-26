Left Menu

Youth, students becoming drug addicts a major concern: TN CM

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-08-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 20:28 IST
Youth, students becoming drug addicts a major concern: TN CM
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday expressed serious concern over youth, including students, in the state becoming addicted to drugs.

Participating in a function to mark the 75th anniversary of a private college here, Stalin said addiction to drugs is not only harmful to individuals or the families, but also affects the growth of the state as a whole.

The Tamil Nadu government is taking all steps to crack down on drug peddlers in the state, he said.

The state is on the top in the education field, including engineering and research, as the entire country is looking at Tamil Nadu for its development, the Chief Minister said adding that the government has come out with various schemes to promote education.

Stalin also visited an area where 75,000 pots were kept on the college campus, which entered into the Guinness Book of Records.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022