Left Menu

Pregnant professor accuses JNU administration of harassment

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2022 22:23 IST | Created: 26-08-2022 22:18 IST
Pregnant professor accuses JNU administration of harassment
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), who is eight months pregnant, on Friday accused the varsity administration of ''insulting, harassing and intimidating'' her.

Addressing a press conference, Gayettri Dixit, assistant professor at the Centre for African Studies, said, ''I am being severely harassed and punished continuously physically, mentally and socially. Due to the atrocities by the administration, I fell unconscious at my university residence and was rushed to the...hospital in ambulance on July 26.'' Dixit alleged that she and her husband were being threatened after she had availed leave, and added if any harm was caused to the child she was carrying, the administration would be responsible.

The JNU administration did not respond to calls from PTI to seek its response.

In a statement, the JNU Teachers Federation (JNUTF) said the administration should refrain from attempting to violate teachers' dignity.

It also urged Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to give justice to the assistant professor who has been subjected to ''sustained humiliation''. ''The actions not only caused trauma for the victim but also put the life of the unborn child in danger. The victim has also revealed that she has...filed a complaint at the police station,'' the JNUTF said in a statement.

''We demand safety and security for the female faculty member and her family,'' the JNUTF said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
2
Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

Rishi Sunak criticises ‘fear narrative’ of UK COVID lockdowns

 United Kingdom
3
Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong team

Kotak Mahindra Bank appoints chief for customer experience with 2k-strong te...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year; WHO reports 21% decline in monkeypox cases globally and more

Health News Roundup: Novartis to spin off generics business Sandoz next year...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022