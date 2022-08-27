Academic block inaugurated at Krea University

Krea University has inaugurated a new academic block including laboratories on its campus in Sri City Special Economic Zone near here, the educational institution said on Saturday.

The academic block, spread over 25,000 sq ft, houses a library, laboratories for physics, bio-sciences and chemistry departments, a press release said.

The library measuring 10,000 sq ft has over one lakh books and is aimed to serve the research faculties.

Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar inaugurated the block on Friday in the presence of Chairman, Executive Committee of the Governing Council, Kapil Viswanathan and Professional Learning Pro Vice-Chancellor Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, the release said.

