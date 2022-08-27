Left Menu

Academic block inaugurated at Krea University

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 27-08-2022 16:01 IST | Created: 27-08-2022 16:01 IST
Academic block inaugurated at Krea University
  • Country:
  • India

Krea University has inaugurated a new academic block including laboratories on its campus in Sri City Special Economic Zone near here, the educational institution said on Saturday.

The academic block, spread over 25,000 sq ft, houses a library, laboratories for physics, bio-sciences and chemistry departments, a press release said.

The library measuring 10,000 sq ft has over one lakh books and is aimed to serve the research faculties.

Union Minister of State for Education Dr Subhas Sarkar inaugurated the block on Friday in the presence of Chairman, Executive Committee of the Governing Council, Kapil Viswanathan and Professional Learning Pro Vice-Chancellor Ramkumar Ramamoorthy, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to carry nuclear weapons; Afghan female journalist struggles for women 'heroes' from exile and more

World News Roundup: Belarus leader says his warplanes have been modified to ...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

Odd News Roundup: The Parisian cat hotel that's feline fairly full

 Global
3
Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources says

Some ECB policymakers want 75 basis point hike discussed in Sept, sources sa...

 Global
4
Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

Brazil's Lula vows to punish corruption if elected in October

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022