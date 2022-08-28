Left Menu

DYFI on warpath against drug abuse in Kerala

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 28-08-2022 20:28 IST | Created: 28-08-2022 20:26 IST
In the wake of increasing number of drug seizure and related arrests in Kerala, the youth wing of the ruling CPI(M) - DYFI - on Sunday announced setting up of squads and vigilance committees to curb the drug menace.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) told reporters here that it had in the past initiated such campaigns, but of late there have been a large number of drug-related cases.

DYFI State secretary V K Sanoj said the youth wing would be conducting public meetings in 2,500 centres between September 1 and 20 to get support for their campaign.

The vigilance committees would monitor and prevent drug-related menace, he said.

The committees shall comprise school teachers and parents, and political leaders, among others, he pointed out.

The wing would be also taking up awareness programmes by taking out art/cultural processions, screeningshort films, and holding sport competitions in November and December, he said.

