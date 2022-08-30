Left Menu

Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Tamil Nadu on September 5

We will together be launching three crucial projects on September 5, Kejriwal said in a tweet.In April this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited a Delhi government school where officials briefed him on the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government.About the projects, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted Puthumai Penn Thittam Tamil Nadu government will pay Rs 1,000 per month to female students as higher education aid.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said he will visit Tamil Nadu on September 5 to launch three projects there, including schools of excellence on the lines of the national capital.

Kejriwal thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin for inviting him to the southern state.

''I thank Thiru M K Stalin for inviting me to visit Tamil Nadu next week. I am elated to join the people of Tamil Nadu in their journey towards an education revolution. We will together be launching three crucial projects on September 5,'' Kejriwal said in a tweet.

In April this year, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin visited a Delhi government school where officials briefed him on the change in the education system in the city under the AAP government.

About the projects, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted: ''Puthumai Penn Thittam – Tamil Nadu government will pay Rs 1,000 per month to female students as higher education aid. Schools of Excellence – like Delhi. The Tamil Nadu government is now launching 26 state-of-the-art SOEs (Schools of Excellence). Model Schools – 15 schools are being upscaled to offer professional courses.'' Stalin had said his government has been creating model schools in the southern state on the lines of Delhi and had invited Kejriwal to visit them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

