Fadnavis hails teachings of Mahanubhav sect guru Chakradhar Swami

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced that efforts will be made for all-round development of Riddhipur, where 'Leela Charitra', the biography of Chakradhar Swami, the guru of the Mahanubhav sect, was written, and also hailed his teachings.

He made the announcement while addressing a three-day national meet of the Mahanubhav sect organized to mark the eighth birth centenary of their guru Bhagwan Shri Chakradhar Swami, a revered Hindu saint and philosopher. The conference began here on Monday.

"Bhagwan Shri Chakradhar Swami advocated equality among all religions, and through the Mahanubhav sect gave the message of unity of people of all castes and religions. Thoughts of the Mahanubhav sect are progressive in nature and they will take the nation forward. Leela Charitra, the biography of Chakradhar Swami, was written in Riddhipur and efforts will be made for development of the place (in Amravati district)," Fadnavis said.

The BJP leader said Chakradhar Swami, in his teachings, emphasized on peace and non-violence.

''Shri Chakradhar Swami took birth for the welfare of the human race and gave the message of non-violence through his teachings. He connected people from various communities and taught them that the human race is one. The Mahanubhav sect has given equal place to women even in worship. Eight hundred years ago, during the era of rituals, his thoughts of equality with scientific point of view were exemplary," he said.

Fadnavis said Riddhipur is the place where as many as 6,500 religious books of the Mahanubhav sect were written and it is also closely linked with development of the Marathi language.

The demand to start a Marathi language university at Riddhipur was justified and a decision on the issue will be taken soon, he said.

Fadnavis also flagged off a rally on the occasion.

State minister Girish Mahajan and NCP legislator Eknath Khadse, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

