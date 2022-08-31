OPPO India Partners with Mensa India; Empowers Gifted Children from Underprivileged Backgrounds with Digital Literacy Tools

National, 31st August 2022: OPPO India has partnered with Mensa India, the national chapter of Mensa International, the world’s oldest and largest high-IQ society to contribute to their Project Dhruv initiative. Mensa’s Project Dhruv identifies gifted children from underprivileged families, to educate and nurture them so that they find the support they need to effectively contribute to their community and the nation. This collaboration demonstrates OPPO's commitment to uplifting bright minds from marginalized communities and empowering them with the help of digital access to learning opportunities.

In line with its global vision of Youth Empowerment and Digital Inclusion, OPPO has contributed Digital Literacy tools that are aimed at helping children with no access to technology to develop the skills they need to interact and excel in an increasingly digital world. These tools will support the academics of first-generation learners of Project Dhruv as they pursue meaningful careers in Engineering, Design, Medicine, Government Service, Academica, Arts etc. As part of the association, forty-five OPPO Pads, stylus, and internet dongles were distributed to the students at a function held at Vidya School, Sector 24, Gurgaon.

Digital Literacy Tools (DLT) are effective resources such as laptops, smartphones, tablets or desktop computers, audiobooks, interactive whiteboard, digital libraries, digital dictionaries, multimedia which students and educators use to communicate, teach, express in the contemporary teaching-learning process. Commenting on the initiative, Mr Vivek Vasishtha, Vice-President, Public Affairs, OPPO India, said, "Education plays a significant and remedial role in balancing the socio-economic fabric of the country. Digital literacy tools like the OPPO Pad are effective resources that help students as well as teachers to communicate, learn, and express themselves in the contemporary teaching-learning process. We are proud to support these gifted children as we reinforce our commitment to the Government of India's vision of Digital India." He further added, "Our digital literacy tools will be instrumental in realizing innumerable possibilities for these children as they not only pursue their education but also responsibly contribute to the development of the nation." Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Kishore Asthana, Chairperson, Dhruv Foundation, and former President of Mensa India said, "There are over 6 million underprivileged gifted children in India whose brilliance remains undiscovered and unutilised. They are India's most precious resource and Project Dhruv wants to ensure that we can identify and help as many of them as possible so that they can maximise their potential and contribute to India's future. Oppo's valuable support for this nation-building project is truly appreciated. It will facilitate the education of Dhruv Scholars by providing much-needed devices to these bright children from underprivileged families." Aligned with the vision to empower youth, OPPO also recently collaborated with Kesari Devi Charitable Trust to help provide quality education to underprivileged children. With this program, OPPO aims to bridge the disparity in the learning opportunities available to certain sections of society. By providing technological access to children, OPPO is encouraging the next generation of India to become self-sufficient. Further, OPPO partnered with UNDP to initiate environmental projects and supported the country during the COVID-19 pandemic by donating oxygen concentrators, breathing machines, and OPPO bands. Also, OPPO conducts skill-development programs like Elevate and Genius+ to ensure that the young talent of the country helps promote technological innovation.

