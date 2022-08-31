Left Menu

UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas across state

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state to gather information about number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-09-2022 00:10 IST | Created: 31-08-2022 23:57 IST
UP govt to conduct survey of unrecognized madrassas across state
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced to conduct a survey of unrecognized madrassas in the state to gather information about number of teachers, curriculum, and basic facilities available there, among others. Minister of State for Minority Affairs Danish Azad Ansari said that the state government will conduct the survey as per the requirement of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights in connection with the availability of basic facilities to the students in madrassas. ''The survey will begin soon,'' the minister told PTI.

During the survey, details such as name of madrassa and the institution operating it, whether it is running in a private or rented building, number of students studying there, and information regarding facilities of drinking water, furniture, electricity supply and toilet will be collected, Ansari said. Information regarding number of teachers in the madrassa, its curriculum, source of income and its affiliation with any non-government organisation will also be gathered, he said.

To a question whether the state government would start the process of recognizing new madrassas after this survey, the minister said that at present, the government's aim is to collect information only about unrecognized madrassas.

It is noteworthy that at present there are a total of 16,461 madrassas in Uttar Pradesh, out of which 560 are given government grants. New madrassas have not been included in the grant list for the last six years in the state.

The minister said that according to the order issued on Wednesday, in case of disputed management committee in madrassas or absence of any member of the committee, the Madrassa principal and district minority welfare officer will be able to make appointments from the deceased dependent quota. Earlier, if there was any problem in the managing committee, the dependent of the deceased had to face difficulties in getting the job.

Ansari said that now on the application of the teachers and non-teaching staff of aided madrassas, they can be transferred with the consent of the managers of the madrassas concerned and with the approval of the registrar of the state madrassa education council.

He said that women employees working in madrassas will also get maternity leave and child care leave as per the rules.

Meanwhile, Diwan Saheb Zaman, general secretary of Teachers Association Madaris Arabiya, welcomed these decisions of the state government and said that it would benefit madrassa teachers and non-teaching staff.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

Yoga can help stem ongoing cardiovascular epidemic: experts

 United States
2
JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomberg News

JPMorgan's Frankfurt offices raided as part of 'cum-ex' tax probe - Bloomber...

 Germany
3
Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launch on Saturday; Fossilized tusk from giant ancient elephant found in Israel and more

Science News Roundup: NASA to make second attempt at debut moon rocket launc...

 Global
4
Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

Biden declares emergency over Mississippi water crisis

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

West must back up “equal partnership” talk with action in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022